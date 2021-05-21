newsbreak-logo
OCC Issues Final Rule on Collective Investment Funds

 2 days ago

The OCC today finalized a rule on prior notice periods for withdrawals from collective investment funds that are invested in real estate or assets not readily marketable. The final rule—which codifies an interim final rule issued by the OCC last year—allows banks to apply to the OCC to extend the one-year redemption period by another year due to unanticipated and severe market conditions for specific assets held by the fund, subject to meeting certain conditions.

Economy
Related
Public Healthcrowdfundinsider.com

Norway’s Norges Banks Says Financial System Is Working Properly despite COVID Issues, Is Researching CBDCs

Has released its Financial Infrastructure Report 2021 and Norges Bank Papers 2/2021, titled “Retail payment services 2020.”. Norges Bank notes that there have been significantly fewer disruptions in the Norwegian financial infrastructure during the past few years, and the infrastructure has been working well, even during the COVID-19 crisis. Norges Bank claims that the functioning of the financial infrastructure is adequately secure and efficient as well.
EconomyForbes

Alternative Investment Looting Is Destroying Pension Funds

Forensic investigations in Rhode Island, North Carolina, Kentucky and Ohio reveal that gambling 30 percent or more on high-cost, high-risk, secretive alternative investments has exposed pensions to massively greater risks and reduced net returns. The time is ripe for legislators, regulators, and law enforcement to act to stop the looting.
Economyb975.com

EU to clarify rules for running cross-border investment funds

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union will propose targeted changes later this year to clarify rules on when asset managers outside the bloc can choose assets for investment funds in the EU, a senior EU official said on Thursday. The EU’s executive European Commission is reviewing the bloc’s directive —...
Small BusinessAmerican Banker

Cambridge Savings invests in fund to support small businesses

Cambridge Savings Bank in Massachusetts has invested $500,000 in a venture capital fund that backs small businesses that produce higher-quality jobs. The $5.2 billion-asset mutual announced the investment in CEI Ventures’ Coastal Ventures V fund on Wednesday as part of an effort to diversify its community development investments. The bank previously had focused on low-income-tax-credit and other affordable housing projects, Chief Lending Officer Michael Lindgren said in an interview.
Income TaxGlobeSt.com

Red Stone Closes $207M LIHTC Investment Fund

Red Stone Equity Partners has closed Red Stone Equity Fund 84 Limited Partnership, a $207-million multi-investor Low Income Housing Tax Credit investment fund. Along with other project-level financing sources, the proceeds from the fund will be used to finance the construction and rehabilitation of more than 1,600 units of affordable rental housing within 23 properties located in 11 different states.
EconomySilicon Republic

EU prepared to invest ‘significant’ funds in chip sector

The shortage of semiconductors for everything from computers to cars has forced the EU into action on domestic chip making. As the global semiconductor shortage continues to bite, the EU remains determined to ramp up domestic chip manufacturing. That’s according to Thierry Breton, the internal markets commissioner, who said this...
StocksZacks.com

Invest in These 3 Technology Mutual Funds for Better Returns

Risk lovers seeking healthy returns over a fairly long investment horizon may opt for technology mutual funds. It is believed that the technology sector is poised for a brighter earnings performance than others owing to innovation and greater demand. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies — such as wearables, VR headsets, drones, virtual reality devices and artificial intelligence (AI) — are the key catalysts for the sector.
Real EstatePosted by
The Motley Fool

Innovative Industrial Properties Upsizes Debt Issue by 50% to $300 Million

$300 million can buy an awful lot of marijuana... real estate. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR), the only cannabis-specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) on the stock market, is upsizing a previously announced debt issue. The company announced Thursday that its operating partnership's upcoming issuance of senior notes will be $100 million larger than the originally planned $200 million.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Addenda Capital launches two investment funds to support climate transition

MONTREAL, May 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Addenda Capital, a privately-owned investment management firm, today announced the launch of two new investment funds designed to support Canadian and international companies that are taking the necessary steps to reduce their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in pursuit of a net-zero emissions society by 2050.
Economyswfinstitute.org

Sovereign Fund of Egypt Invests in Arab Investment Bank

EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E. is set to acquire a 51% stake of state-owned Arab Investment Bank (AIB). The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) will also acquire a 25% stake in AIB, while the current owner, state-owned National Investment Bank (NIB), will retain 24%, the Egyptian cabinet disclosed after approving the acquisition.
Personal FinanceWorld Bank Blogs

Finding the right mix between domestic and foreign investments for pension funds

International diversification offers significant advantages, yet some sophisticated investors, including pension funds, do not fully exploit these opportunities. In many cases and to the detriment of returns, large fractions of the portfolios are allocated to domestic securities; the so-called “home-bias.”. If cross-border diversification is as good as advertised, how can...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Recent Decision by UK Financial Ombudsman Service Challenges Investment Crowdfunding Model

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) in the UK has long intermediated disagreements within the financial services sector including investment crowdfunding. A recent decision by the FOS has caused some concern amongst industry insiders as it may challenge the entire crowdfunding model based on the liability of a business that raises capital online when things change and money may be lost.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

New OCC head requests review of cryptocurrency rules

The United States’ banking regulator, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, is set to review cryptocurrency-related rulemaking following Brian Brooks’ departure. Michael Hsu, the newly-appointed Acting Comptroller of the Currency, has requested a staff review of former OCC rulemaking regarding the crypto industry as part of his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Collectibles Investment Pioneer Rally Secures $30M Series B Led By Accel

Rally, a platform for investing in collectible assets, added a $30 million Series B round to accelerate its expansion into new categories. What Happened: Rally, which was one of the first to democratize investment in one-of-a-kind assets for as little as $1 per share, raised $30 million in a funding round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Upfront Ventures, Social Leverage, and others.
Marketsbitcoin.com

Spanish Regulator Issues Guidelines for Fund Managers Planning to Invest in Cryptocurrencies

The Spanish financial regulator is easing the entity’s tough stance towards cryptocurrencies by announcing an unprecedented measure that green lights institutional investors to enter into such business decisions. The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) unveiled guidelines that approve institutional crypto investment under certain conditions. Fund Managers Should Specify ‘High Risks’...
Economyai-cio.com

NY State Pension Fund Commits Over $1.3 Billion in Investments in March

The $247.7 billion New York State Common Retirement Fund (NYSCRF) committed more than $1.3 billion in new investments in March, nearly half of which was allocated to real estate funds, with the remainder going toward investments in fixed income, private equity, credit, and its Emerging Manager Program. The pension fund...
EconomyHarvard Health

Do ESG Funds Make Stakeholder-Friendly Investments?

In March 2021, the SEC created a new Climate and ESG Task Force to proactively identify misconduct related to ESG investing. This taskforce was created out of the SEC’s concern that asset managers may be misleading investors by marketing certain funds as ESG-friendly but not making investment decisions consistent with such marketing. This concern is shared by many members of the asset management industry. For example, in a recent op-ed, BlackRock’s former Chief Investment Officer for Sustainable Investing, Tariq Fancy, states:
Industrymaritime-executive.com

ClassNK to Evaluate Vessel Emissions for New Impact Investment Fund

ClassNK is working on a new form of vessel classification for an eco-friendly investment fund operated by Anchor Ship Partners. The Japanese shipping investment firm and its partner, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, have brought in ClassNK to evaluate the emissions of the fund's vessels. In February, Anchor launched a $5.5 billion...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund Completes Private Placement of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./. TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: RIB.UN) Ridgewood Capital Asset Management Inc. is pleased to announce that Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund (the "Fund") has completed its previously announced private placement of 1,220,050 units of the Fund (the "Units") at a price of $15.86 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately $19.3 million (the "Offering"). The Offering has been conditionally approved by the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), subject to the satisfaction of the conditions of the TSX.