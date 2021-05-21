Side Piece Pizza now open at Red Rock Casino

Clique Hospitality’s beloved pizza joint, Side Piece Pizza at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, has opened its doors to its second location on May 21.

Helmed by pizzaiolo, Chef Enzo Esposito continues to bring his culinary flair to the kitchen showcasing his pizza craftsmanship and Italian roots creating a big city-certified menu equipped with New York and Sicilian style pies available in 14’ and 22’.

Guests can choose from cheese, pepperoni, veggie, meat lovers, and the local favorite, the Bianca. Side Piece’s starting lineup of new items include appetizers such as pizza rolls, garlic knots, pizza fritta, leafy options and an array of flavorful hot sandwiches and strombolis.

Chef Esposito is bringing the sauce to Side Piece’s second home at Red Rock and has whipped up its main attraction. Behold the Chicken Parm Pizza - juicy fried chicken cutlet as the “crust” smothered with marinara sauce and topped with a blend of mozzarella and parmesan cheese baked with loads of Italian spices.

Whether guests are looking to enjoy mouthwatering pizza by the slice or as whole pies, Side Piece is offering to-go orders or delivery in a New York minute.

Delivery will be available through Side Piece's website directly as well as all delivery apps.

Side Piece will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to Midnight.