A&M's University System Chancellor Sharp to become their longest-running one ever

It's official.

Texas A&M's University System Chancellor, John Sharp, will become the longest-running chancellor in A&M history by 2028.

On May 20, the Board of Regents unanimously voted to extend Chancellor Sharp's contract for another seven years.

It was also determined his base salary of $900,000 will remain the same, alongside the other terms of his position.

Originally, Chancellor Sharp's contract was supposed to expire in 2023, after he had served in said position since Sept. 6, 2011 .

Prior to Chancellor Sharp, Marion Thomas Harrington held this record, serving as chancellor from Sept 1953-Aug 1965.

