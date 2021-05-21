newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky reports 544 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky had 544 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday along with five deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said.

The test positivity rate fell to 2.62%, the state said. The rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus.

The deaths reported Friday bring the state’s total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 6,698.

A total of 1,957,642 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine against the virus in Kentucky, Beshear said. That is about 43% of the state’s population.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

463K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ky#Ap#Deaths#Ky#Population#Gov Andy Beshear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Kentucky State935wain.com

Gov. Beshear: 1,927,168 People Have Received At Least Their First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose In Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 17, 2021) – On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky StateWSAZ

COVID in Ky. | 285 new cases, 6 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said COVID cases continue to trend downward as more Kentuckians get vaccinated. More than 1.9 million residents had received at least a first vaccine dose as of Monday. Lewis County in eastern Kentucky is among counties with the least number of residents vaccinated.
Kentucky StateWKYT 27

Some Kentucky counties still have very low vaccination numbers

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some parts of Kentucky are still seeing very low vaccination numbers. The CDC reports that some counties, such as Laurel, have less than 30 percent of their population vaccinated. Health leaders say it could be COVID fatigue, or still, fear of the vaccine. Dalton Gilbert...
Kentucky StateWHAS 11

More than 1.9M vaccinated in Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination efforts and other related content across Kentucky for the week of May 17, 2021. Monday, May 17. Since the start of the pandemic, Kentucky has reported 452,537 cases of COVID-19. On Sunday, the state...
Kentucky StateWCPO

LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's update on vaccinations, COVID-19

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on vaccinations, regulations and COVID-19 in the state. On Friday, when Beshear last addressed the state, he announced that Kentucky businesses, venues and events can return to full capacity starting June 11. The state's mask mandate will also be lifted on that day, except in "places where people are most vulnerable," Beshear said.
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Beshear: Kentucky announces 2,750 jobs, many in Warren County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the commonwealth’s economic outlook continues to strengthen as the number of new jobs announced by private-sector businesses trends upward. Year-to-date, businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs...
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Eastern Kentucky man alive following horrific crash - 6 p.m.

After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants. Updated: 13 hours ago. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants.
Kentucky StateWTVQ

Kentucky’s 2,750 announced jobs continue upward trend: Governor

​​​​​​FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Year-to-date, Kentucky businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. Businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising nearly $1.5 billion in planned investment in addition...
Kentucky Statelanereport.com

Report: Kentucky seeing job growth but still facing workforce shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce released the second of a new series of quarterly reports, “Kentucky’s Economic Recovery: A Quarterly Update of Workforce, Employment, State GDP and Exports,” to track Kentucky’s economic recovery in partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Business and Economic Research. The...
Kentucky StateKFVS12

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky’s economic outlook continues to strengthen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear said the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time jobs continues to strengthen the commonwealth’s economic outlook. That’s nearly double the 1,430 jobs announced throughout the same span in 2020. The governor said businesses announced plans for 33 projects in Kentucky comprising...
Kentucky Statekychamberbottomline.com

Kentucky seeing job growth but continued struggle with workforce shortage, Kentucky Chamber quarterly economic report shows

On Monday, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce released the second of a new series of quarterly reports, “Kentucky’s Economic Recovery: A Quarterly Update of Workforce, Employment, State GDP, and Exports,” to track Kentucky’s economic recovery in partnership with the University of Kentucky Center for Business and Economic Research. The second...
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Kentucky Statenews-graphic.com

U.S., Europe trade talks good news for Kentucky bourbon

(The Center Square) – An announcement Monday morning by the European Union and the United States to start trade discussions on steel and aluminum will have an impact on other products, including Kentucky bourbon. The talks mean that a tariff increase on bourbon and other American whiskey exports that was...