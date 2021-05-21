Kentucky reports 544 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky had 544 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday along with five deaths, Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said.

The test positivity rate fell to 2.62%, the state said. The rate is an indicator of the extent of the spread of the virus.

The deaths reported Friday bring the state’s total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 6,698.

A total of 1,957,642 people have received at least one dose of a vaccine against the virus in Kentucky, Beshear said. That is about 43% of the state’s population.

