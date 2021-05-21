U.S. manufacturing accelerates; tight supply pushes home sales to 10-month low

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the third straight month in April as the number of properties for sale hit a record low, driving prices to new highs. Existing home sales fell 2.7 percent last month from March to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 5.85 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales jumped 33.9 percent from April last year, when the pandemic caused sales to slow sharply.