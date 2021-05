Edu and Mikel Arteta are a team, as the club PR has worked so hard to inform us. On paper, the responsibilities of the two seem clear. Arteta works on the training ground, instructing his team and formulating an Arsenal style of play. When he needs certain individuals or types of players, he tells Edu. The Brazilian then identifies targets and completes deals according to the long-term vision of the club. He picks players he thinks fit this clear plan before signing them.