The Truth About Energy Part 2

Looking at our energy today we saw the disaster in Texas with the windmills and the solar that supports about 18% of their total power. If it snows hard neither are reliable. Liberals are pushing for alternative sources for energy which I don’t think is bad but until we have an alternative source that is reliable 100% of the time as fossil fuels are, we shouldn’t even consider replacing fossil fuels. In the United States, 80% of our power comes from fossil fuels and only about 3.4% comes from wind and solar combined even though there have been decades of government subsidies to encourage their use. 1 Texas proved that neither are reliable during the winter months. Keep in mind that these green new deal proponents actually believe that if the government is allowed to control the energy which also means they will have to control transportation, manufacturing, and agriculture that wind and solar will miraculously be able to supply 100% of our power. They also believe that taxing companies that produce a lot of CO2 will reduce the amount of CO2 being introduced into the atmosphere. Yes, they are that stupid.