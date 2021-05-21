newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

The Truth About Energy Part 2

yournews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking at our energy today we saw the disaster in Texas with the windmills and the solar that supports about 18% of their total power. If it snows hard neither are reliable. Liberals are pushing for alternative sources for energy which I don’t think is bad but until we have an alternative source that is reliable 100% of the time as fossil fuels are, we shouldn’t even consider replacing fossil fuels. In the United States, 80% of our power comes from fossil fuels and only about 3.4% comes from wind and solar combined even though there have been decades of government subsidies to encourage their use. 1 Texas proved that neither are reliable during the winter months. Keep in mind that these green new deal proponents actually believe that if the government is allowed to control the energy which also means they will have to control transportation, manufacturing, and agriculture that wind and solar will miraculously be able to supply 100% of our power. They also believe that taxing companies that produce a lot of CO2 will reduce the amount of CO2 being introduced into the atmosphere. Yes, they are that stupid.

yournews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Soil Microbiology#Soil Science#Efficient Energy#Alternative Energy#Solar Energy Sources#Energy Development#Wind Energy#Un#Truth#Lower Carbon Energy#Fossil Fuels#Nuclear Power#Climate Change#Co2 Levels#Carbon Dioxide#Carbon Storage#Soil Carbon#Alternative Sources#Government Subsidies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Sweden
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Stop Misinformation From Blocking The Rollout Of Fusion Energy

In recent weeks, the Western Telegraph of Pembrokeshire, a county in southwestern Wales, has provided news coverage on an unexpected topic: fusion energy. The Pembrokeshire County Council plans to nominate the county for a prototype fusion energy plant being developed by the UK Atomic Energy Authority. This fusion technology, says one of the articles, “could offer a virtually limitless source of clean electricity by copying the processes that powers the sun.”
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Is It Possible To Have A Nuanced Discussion About The Energy Transition?

Climate change is no longer a fiery apocalypse that we expect to happen in the far-off future. Rising sea levels, wild-fires, heatwaves, and extreme weather events are already wreaking havoc everywhere even as we speak and could cost the global economy a staggering $1 trillion dollars over the next five years in crumbling infrastructure, reduced crop yields, health problems, and lost labor as per the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).
Energy IndustryCapital Journal

Energy transition needs U.S. mining revolution

“Today, the data shows a looming mismatch between the world’s strengthened climate ambitions and the availability of critical minerals that are essential to realizing those ambitions,” says Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA). Yet the U.S. and the world are in the midst of a great...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Five Reasons Why IEA's Net-Zero Drive Needs Oil and Gas

A Texas trade group contends IEA's "net-zero" carbon emissions roadmap confirms the world will continue to rely on oil and gas. Last week the International Energy Agency (IEA) issued a report outlining how to achieve a net-zero emissions energy system by 2050. The report, among other things, calls for immediately ending fossil fuel investments and envisions no sales of internal combustion engine-powered passenger cars by 2035. Two informed oil and gas market-watchers late last week offered Rigzone their perspectives on IEA’s report.
Home & Gardenhousedigest.com

The Gross Truth About What Dust Is Really Made Of

Unless you're an allergy sufferer or a neat freak, you may not notice how much dust is in your home on a daily basis. But it's a lot. The average home accumulates about 40 pounds of dust yearly, per "Today," and it loves to collect in pillows, mattresses, children's toys, and air vents. And it's not just our homes that are dusty — our planet is, too. Recent research discovered that the Earth's atmosphere is much dustier than was previously believed, containing "17 million metric tons of coarse dust — the equivalent of 17 million elephants, or the mass of every person in America, put together," per the National Science Foundation.
Energy Industryfoe.org

National, North Carolina groups warn EPA that dirty electricity isn’t renewable fuel

Washington, D.C. — Over 75 climate and social justice groups sent a letter today to the EPA, calling on Administrator Regan to prevent electricity from wood biomass, factory farm gas, and landfill gas from qualifying under the Renewable Fuel Standard. The signers include numerous grassroots organizations from North Carolina, where now Administrator Regan served as head of the state Department of Environmental Quality from 2017 to 2021.
Larchmont, NYlarchmontloop.com

Coming Up: The Truth about Pesticide Risks

The latest research on the health risks to children and adults from pesticide use in our yards will be presented via a free Zoom webinar session on Wednesday, May 19 at 7pm by the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Healthy Yards Project and Dr. Sarah Evans of the Mt. Sinai Children’s Environmental Health Center. Hosted by the Larchmont Public Library, you can register for the Zoom presentation at https://www.larchmontlibrary.org/healthyyardsproject051921/
Environmentrenewanews.com

Landfills: A Potent Source of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

By Diane Cherry When you toss out your trash each day, you probably don’t give it much thought. The furthest consideration Americans give their garbage is ensuring that it gets picked up on garbage day.But the truth is, America has a trash problem. The average American produces 1,704 pounds of garbage per year, which is around three times the global average. The EPA reported that total generation of..
ScienceTree Hugger

What Is Methane? Definition and Importance

Methane (chemical symbol CH4) is a colorless, odorless gas composed of one carbon atom and four hydrogen atoms. Methane is also a potent greenhouse gas; when emitted, it stays in the atmosphere and affects the Earth’s climate. It is the second largest cause of global warming after carbon dioxide. Humans...
EnvironmentWired

Nature Can Save Humanity From Climate Doom—but Not On Its Own

The biggest hint nature ever gave humanity was when it sequestered fossil fuels underground, locking their carbon away from the atmosphere. Only rarely, like when a massive volcano fires a layer of coal into the sky, does that carbon escape its confines to dramatically warm the planet. But such catastrophes...
U.S. Politicsthebulletin.org

Why Bill Gates and John Kerry are wrong about climate change

There’s a recent phenomenon in which smart people, mostly white men, parachute down from a higher plane to tell us mere mortals the truth about fighting climate change. Colorfully dubbed “first-time climate dudes” by journalist Emily Atkin of the newsletter Heated, they invariably offer some version of doom and gloom, whether it’s Bill Gates calling any attempt to rapidly reduce greenhouse emissions to near zero “a fairy tale”, or novelist Jonathan Franzen proclaiming in the New Yorker that we must “accept that disaster is coming.”
BusinessKTVZ

Here’s the truth about the labor shortage

There are countervailing storylines that complicate the pandemic recovery. Millions of Americans remain unemployed while companies big and small are reporting extreme difficulty in finding workers. That’s prompted a push by Republican governors — 22 so far — to reject the $300-per-week unemployment benefits that were included in the Democrats’...
EnvironmentInverse

Climate scientists agree: achieving net zero is a deceiving trap

Sometimes realization comes in a blinding flash. Blurred outlines snap into shape and suddenly it all makes sense. Underneath such revelations is typically a much slower-dawning process. Doubts at the back of the mind grow. The sense of confusion that things cannot be made to fit together increases until something clicks. Or perhaps snaps.
Earth ScienceCleanTechnica

Climate Denialism Has No Place at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has invited Professor Steven Koonin to give a seminar on May 27, 2021. Professor Koonin’s seminar will cover material contained in a book he published on May 4. His book is entitled Unsettled. Its basic thesis is that climate science is not trustworthy.
Sciencenewgeography.com

Humanity Survived Previous Warming Cycles

Projects that forecast dire effects from the current warming receive Government funds, but no funds for answers about the causes of previous warming cycles that occurred before the Industrial Revolution 1760 – 1840. While the chart below suggests substantial warming since the 1600’s humans cannot be blamed for any significant...
Ohio Stateelectrek.co

Ohio bill would let locals ban wind and solar (but not fossil fuels)

The Ohio State Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee will consider Senate Bill 52 today, which would allow townships to designate “energy development districts” for wind and solar farms or just veto them altogether. However, locals would not have the same rights when it comes to fossil fuel plants. Ohio’s...
Aerospace & Defensegeospatialworld.net

NASA builds Earth System Observatory with ISRO radar

NASA builds a new Earth System Observatory to cope with climate change, forest fires and hurricanes and to support a “real-time agriculture”, the US agency said. “With the Earth System Observatory, each satellite will be uniquely designed to complement the others, working in tandem to create a 3D, holistic view of Earth, from bedrock to the atmosphere,” NASA said.