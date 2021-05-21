Newport News Shipbuilding, General Dynamics Electric Boat, once rivals, working on Columbia-class submarines
In the stern section of the submarine pressure hull under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding are signs of a new kind of relationship in American business. Two shipyards — Newport News Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Electric Boat — that were once competitors in building submarines are now collaborating with the Navy in design and engineering work for the nuclear fleet.www.pilotonline.com