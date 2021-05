Metro Public Health Department Announces Changes in COVID Orders. Vaccine Readily Available Throughout Davidson County. NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2021 – Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) officials announced today all COVID-19 capacity limitations will be lifted as of May 14 at 12:01 a.m. May 14th marks six weeks since the vaccine became available to all adults in Nashville. Six weeks corresponds to the time needed to reach full immunity from the slowest of the three available vaccines. The only restriction that will remain in place in Davidson County will be wearing masks indoors. MPHD will continue to strongly recommend that masks be worn outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.