Lander, WY

Lander Rotary awards local scholarship

By County 10
county10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Lander, WY) – The Rotary Club of Lander proudly awarded this year’s $1,500 scholarship to 2021 Lander Valley High School Senior Mackenzie Janish. While at LVHS, Mackenzie was active in Future Business Leaders of America, FFA, Student Council, National Honor Society, and Spanish National Honor Society. She graduated with a 4.0 GPA. Her extracurricular activities included Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Varsity Golf, and the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program.

