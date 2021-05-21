Lander Rotary awards local scholarship

FCSD #1 will be hosting an in-person Open House at Gannett Peak Elementary for all incoming kindergarteners on May 20, 2021, from 4:30-6:30. If you have registered your child for kindergarten prior to May 20th you will be assigned to a teacher. If you do not have all the documents you need to complete the registration process, we would ask that you start the registration process so we can assign your child to a teacher.