Congress & Courts

Opinion: Does Rep. Clyde represent our values?

Gainesville Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all saw what happened on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, so why is Rep. Andrew Clyde promoting the big lie? Does he believe that this was a normal visit to the Capitol? Does he want school children to break windows when we visit the Georgia Capitol? Should the students erect a gallows and chant “Hang Brian Kemp?”

State
Georgia State
Person
Brian Kemp
Presidential Election

Reps. Hice, Clyde face calls for censure

Rep. Jody Hice faces a colleague’s call for censure after remarks that downplayed the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The Georgia Republican said “(then-President Donald) Trump supporters … lost their lives that day, not Trump supporters who were taking the lives of others” during a House Oversight Committee on the siege.
Congress & Courts

Rep. Cicilline Demands The Censuring Of Colleagues For The “Mischaracterization” Of The Jan. 6th Riot

We have been discussing the effort in Congress to punish dissenting viewpoints among members on issues ranging from the Jan. 6th riot to the pandemic to racism. This has included sweeping calls for members to be disbarred or expelled for their criticism of the 2020 election or continued questioning of election irregularities. Rep. David Cicilline (D., R.I.) has been one of those calling for punishment of members who have the temerity to disagree with his view of the election or the riot. Now, Cicilline is asking Democratic colleagues to sign on to a resolution to censure three House Republicans who are accused mischaracterizing the Jan. 6 riot, including refusing to call it an “insurrection.” It is the latest attempt to regulate how members and others discuss issues, dictating viewpoints by controlling speech used to express views.
Presidential Election

Editorial: Rep. Andrew Clyde won’t call it insurrection, but the word fits

“Everything faded into mist. The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became truth.” — George Orwell, 1984. U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde got the sort of treatment normally directed toward Georgia’s own Marjorie Taylor Green this week after suggesting that some of those participating in the Jan. 6 mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol were more like “tourists” than “insurrectionists.”
Congress & Courts

Opinion: Rep. Clyde, Republicans trapped in lies to cover for Trump

Rep. Andrew Clyde recently characterized the Republican Capitol attack as a normal tourist experience. It really isn’t too hard to figure out where Clyde is coming from politically, although his way of expressing it sometimes leads to humorous or hypocritical confusion. For example, his gun-centered campaign signs often left people...
Congress & Courts

Opinion: Clyde’s comments are an insult to all Americans

After watching the recent hearings regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection, I was appalled by District 9 Rep. Andrew Clyde’s comments. Calling the insurrection, a “bald-face lie” and the mob a bunch of “orderly tourists” went beyond the pale. For those of us who watched in horror as our Capitol was...
Congress & Courts

What insurrection? Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6

WASHINGTON – What insurrection?. Flouting all evidence and their own first-hand experience, a small but growing number of Republican lawmakers are propagating a false portrayal of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, brazenly arguing that the rioters who used flagpoles as weapons, brutally beat police officers and chanted that they wanted to hang Vice President Mike Pence were somehow acting peacefully in their violent bid to overturn Joe Biden's election.
Athens, GAflagpole.com

Athens Reps. Andrew Clyde and Jody Hice Downplay Capitol Insurrection

Rep. Andrew Clyde said Wednesday that the people who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were peaceful and denied that the violent attack was an insurrection. Clyde made his comments during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing. “There was no insurrection,” he said. “And to call it an...
Grand Rapids, MImichiganradio.org

US Rep. Meijer: Chance for independent Jan. 6 inquiry slipping away

U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer says he’s losing confidence in Congress’s ability to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Meijer (R-Grand Rapids) is one of only 35 Republicans who broke with party leadership to vote for an independent bipartisan commission. Congressman Fred Upton (R-Saint Joseph) was the only other Michigan Republican who voted for the commission.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: Senate GOP trying to deny reality

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill last week that, if also passed in the Senate and signed by President Biden, would create a bipartisan commission to investigate “the facts and circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as well as the influencing factors that may have provoked the attack on our democracy.”
Congress & Courts
The Hill

McCarthy, McConnell drive over their lieutenants to stop bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

In quick succession last week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) each pulled the rug out from under his own caucus’ high-ranking members by announcing opposition to a bipartisan Jan. 6 commission. Their switch only partially worked: 35 House Republicans broke rank, voting with Democrats to create the commission.
Congress & Courts
PennLive.com

Was it simply a ‘mob of misfits’? Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

WASHINGTON — What insurrection?. Flouting all evidence and their own first-hand experience, a small but growing number of Republican lawmakers are propagating a false portrayal of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, brazenly arguing that the rioters who used flagpoles as weapons, brutally beat police officers and chanted that they wanted to hang Vice President Mike Pence were somehow acting peacefully in their violent bid to overturn Joe Biden’s election.
Protests
Los Angeles Times

‘Misfits’ on a ‘tourist visit’: Some GOP lawmakers deny Capitol rioters did anything wrong

WASHINGTON — What insurrection?. Flouting all evidence and their own first-hand experience, a small but growing number of Republican lawmakers are propagating a false portrayal of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, brazenly arguing that the rioters who used flagpoles as weapons, brutally beat police officers and chanted that they wanted to hang Vice President Mike Pence were somehow acting peacefully in their violent bid to overturn President Biden’s election.