Hanover graduation ceremonies are moving inside

All of the benefits of new construction without the wait. This beautifully appointed home has numerous upgrades, carefully and tastefully selected. The home boasts 9’ ceilings and beautiful luxury vinyl flooring in all areas of the home. The great room features a floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace with raised hearth,Ozark oak mantle and recessed lighting. Granite with bull-nosed edging, painted gray cabinetry, an oversized island, a separate pantry and a farmhouse porcelain sink are just some of the features of this gourmet kitchen. An additional half bath has been added for the convenience of guests and owner’s suite and second bath privacy. Relax on the covered back porch overlooking the private, oversized patio all enclosed with neighborhood approved fencing. Because your lawn will be mowed by the Association you can enjoy the walking trails, pocket parks and the gathering barn. All located within walking distance of Ashland, the center of the universe, that boasts several restaurants and all of the charm of a small college town. Located only a short drive from Short Pump and I-95.