Hanover graduation ceremonies are moving inside

Welcome to this 5-bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial-style home located on a private cul-de-sac in Pearsons Corner! As you enter the foyer and living room areas you can see the classic charm of this home with wood floors throughout much of the home. The oversized kitchen is equipped with oak cabinets, pergo floors, a 16x10 dining area, pantry, and stainless-steel built-in microwave & stove. A formal dining and living room, family room with a brick fireplace and gas logs, sunroom, utility room, plus a first-floor primary bedroom with full bathroom & large closet complete the first floor. The second level includes four additional bedrooms that feature wood floors, a full hall bathroom, plus an additional primary bedroom with an en-suite. Additional features included low-maintenance vinyl siding and windows, architectural shingle roof, 20x14 storage shed, front porch, koi pond, and beautiful mature landscaping.