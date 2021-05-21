newsbreak-logo
Hanover, VA

Hanover graduation ceremonies are moving inside

By Holly Prestidge
Richmond.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bugs can stay outside. Hanover County Public Schools announced Friday afternoon that all four high school graduation ceremonies will now be held indoors at Meadow Event Park’s Farm Bureau Building — that’s a change from last month’s announcement, in which the ceremonies were going to be held outside at Meadow Event Park.

Hanover, VA

Six people vying for two Hanover School Board seats. This time: Cold Harbor District

Six people are vying for two seats on Hanover County's School Board. The Cold Harbor and South Anna district seats on the seven-member school board expire June 30 and there are three candidates for each of those appointed seats. Hanover is one of only 15 localities in Virginia that appoints its school board members. There is no public election; rather school board members are appointed by the county's Board of Supervisors for four-year terms, which are staggered.
Hanover, VA

Six people vying for two Hanover School Board seats. First up: South Anna candidates.

Six people are vying for two seats on Hanover County’s School Board. The Cold Harbor and South Anna district seats on the seven-member board expire June 30, and there are three candidates for each of those appointed seats. Hanover is one of only 15 localities in Virginia that appoints its School Board members. There is no public election; rather, School Board members are appointed by the county’s Board of Supervisors for four-year terms, which are staggered.
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
WHSV

Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, May 18, is the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” a day Governor Ralph Northam says is to help Virginians make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”
Richmond, VA

Richmond region school systems celebrate their teachers of the year

It was a school year like no other. An unprecedented pandemic changed everything about education for the 2020-21 school year - everything, that is, except the dedication and determination of thousands of teachers who put the area's school children first each and every day. School systems around the metro Richmond...
NBC12

Hanover offering beginner wood-burning class

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Residents can learn how to use wood-burning tools during a beginner’s class offered by Hanover County Parks and Recreation. Adults will learn how to use tools and create an individual piece during “Wood Burning Art for Beginners,” a class offered by Bee Kreative. Tools and...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Hanover, VARichmond.com

Hanover, VA

Hanover, VA

Hanover, VA

Hanover school leaders to discuss Return To Learning plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School leaders in Hanover are set to get an update on plans for the next school year. Hanover County Public Schools is planning on offering both in-person and virtual learning options for families to choose from. The district will also vote on changes to the budget,...
Hanover, VA

