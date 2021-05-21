Official county ambulance service proposal discussion at next Commissioner meeting

The Nobles County Commissioners will be holding a special board meeting Wednesday, at 8:00 A.M. in the Nobles County Board Room. Several items are on the agenda including the retirement of a long-time county employee. Steve Schnieder, Public Works Director, will be retiring as of June 30, 2021. At issue is Schnieder’s annual leave being transferred to his VEBA account prior to the retirement date. According to county personnel policy, employees with a minimum of ten years of service, shall have their annual leave termination pay up to 480 hours deposited into the employees’ Health Card Savings Plan. Schnieder will have more than 480 of annual leave in his bank at time of his retirement. He will lose all hours, and associated pay, for those hours above 480. He would need to take off nearly 100 hours before the end of June; or he will lose those hours. Schnieder has requested the county board allow him to convert 100 annual leave hours for a total of $5,969.00 as a one-time payment into his VEBA account. The IRS guidelines do not allow individual selections to be placed into his HCSP account. Commissioners will also take action on a proposal for the hiring of Architect & Engineering Design Firm to provide architectural services for a proposed Short-Term Crisis Center at the Prairie Justice Center in the former “Kids Peace” area. Also, on the Wednesday agenda is “County Sheriff Appointment Interview”, with no other information provided on the Nobles County website.