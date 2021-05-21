newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Tribe allowed to join Mount Rushmore lawsuit

By Paul Jurgens
740thefan.com
 6 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A federal judge will allow a Native American tribe to join legal arguments opposing South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s efforts to put on a July Fourth fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. The Republican governor has sued the Department of the Interior after the National Park Service...

740thefan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribe#Mount Rushmore#Cheyenne River#Sioux Falls#Chief Judge#Native American#Republican#The National Park Service#The Park Service#Sioux Falls#Legal Arguments#Governor#S D#July#Fireworks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Charleston, WVWest Virginia Record

Morrisey, other AGs defend Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a coalition of 17 states in support of Independence Day fireworks at Mount Rushmore, arguing the federal government provided insufficient reasoning in canceling this year’s display. “Our nation has a long history of celebrating its independence – a tradition that...
Congress & Courtsdakotafreepress.com

17 GOP AGs Support Noem’s Rushmore Fireworks Lawsuit

At least when I go to federal court, I do it to protect our First Amendment rights. Governor Kristi Noem just sues Uncle Sam over fireworks so she can shoot B-roll for her Presidential campaign… and now she has seventeen state Attorneys General getting in bed with her attention ploy:
Topeka, KSWIBW

AG Schmidt leads legal brief in support of Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt led colleagues in writing a legal brief in support of holding fireworks at Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2021. Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has told a federal court the Fourth of July fireworks display at Mount Rushmore cannot legally be blocked by a federal agency’s “erratic decision-making” and reversal of prior support.
Politicschadronradio.com

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Opposing Noem On Mount Rushmore Fireworks

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s lawsuit against the federal government over denial of permits for a 4th of July fireworks display she wants to put on at Mount Rushmore has reignited legal tensions with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. The tribe filed a motion last week to join the lawsuit...
Congress & CourtsNew Haven Register

GOP leaders set to join lawsuit allowing aid to cover cuts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders moved Wednesday toward joining a federal lawsuit demanding that states be allowed to use federal coronavirus relief money to cover tax cuts. Senate President Chris Kapenga and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos began circulating a paper ballot among members of the joint committee that...
Nebraska Statehuskeradio.com

Redistricting Guidelines Adopted by NE State Senators

Lawmakers approved criteria May 26 that will guide the Legislature in the 2021 redistricting process. The U.S. and state constitutions require the Legislature to redraw various governmental district boundaries every 10 years in response to population changes reflected in the U.S. Census. Senators are expected to complete the redistricting process in a special session in late summer or early fall after census data becomes available.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...
PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Montana AG should accurately represent Constitution

The late Justice Antonin Scalia was the strongest advocate for the Second Amendment ever to sit on the Supreme Court. In the landmark 2008 case, District of Columbia v. Heller, Justice Scalia wrote the majority opinion to affirm the Second Amendment applies to individuals. He noted, “Nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.” According to this conservative Supreme Court opinion, current university gun safety policies in Montana do not violate or threaten the Second Amendment.
GreenwichTime

Louisiana lawmakers reject non-unanimous juries relief bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers Thursday blocked an effort to offer a path to release for an estimated 1,500 prisoners convicted of felonies by juries that were not unanimous, a debate spurred by the U.S. Supreme Court's refusal to make its ban on such convictions retroactive. Only five...
Congress & CourtsCourier News

The U.S. Supreme Court and abortion rights

For the nearly five decades since the U.S. Supreme Court decided that a woman has a constitutional right to an abortion, that right has been under attack by state legislators. But the high court has stood by its landmark decision in Roe vs. Wade over and over again in the rulings that followed.
TravelPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Heading for a national park? ‘Biggest season in the history of the Park Service’ predicted.

Leaders of a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday extolled national parks for providing a respite during the COVID-19 pandemic, but cautioned that enthusiasm for outdoors recreation will create its own problems in this summer’s tourism wave. Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent and the chairman of a subcommittee that oversees the U.S. National Park Service, […] The post Heading for a national park? ‘Biggest season in the history of the Park Service’ predicted. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Congress & Courtsmdislander.com

FOA, Ken Burns ask Congress to fund parks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — America’s national parks have been underfunded for decades, and partner organizations like Friends of Acadia (FOA) have increasingly been relied on to fill the gap through philanthropy or retail operations, FOA President and CEO David MacDonald said at a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing on Wednesday. “While we...
Congress & Courtsnorthernbroadcasting.com

Supreme Court Rejects Challenges To Campus Bills

The Montana Supreme Court has dismissed two petitions seeking the court’s stay on a new law allowing concealed carry-on college campuses that goes into effect Tuesday saying they failed to establish an emergency that could not be first handled in District Court. On May 20th the Montana Board of Regents asked the court to put the brakes on House Bill 102’s June 1st effective date and declare the law an unconstitutional overreach by the Legislature into the board’s authority to determine on-campus policy.