Tribe allowed to join Mount Rushmore lawsuit

The late Justice Antonin Scalia was the strongest advocate for the Second Amendment ever to sit on the Supreme Court. In the landmark 2008 case, District of Columbia v. Heller, Justice Scalia wrote the majority opinion to affirm the Second Amendment applies to individuals. He noted, “Nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.” According to this conservative Supreme Court opinion, current university gun safety policies in Montana do not violate or threaten the Second Amendment.