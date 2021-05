Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor meet in a huge undisputed championship fight on May 22, live on ESPN+! Sign up today and don’t miss any of the action!. This Saturday night on ESPN features a junior welterweight showdown between unified titleholders Jose Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs ) and Josh Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) where they will fight to be crowned the undisputed champion at 140. And while both Ramirez and Taylor have expressed some mutual respect for the skill level of one another, Ramirez tells RingTV he still believes Taylor will be in for a shock once the first bell rings.