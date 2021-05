Soldiers at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright were “shaking the rust off” after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many training exercises to be cancelled last year. Exercise Maple Resolve, Canada’s largest military training exercise, typically hosts between 5,000 and 6,000 soldiers but the operation was cancelled last year following the start of the pandemic. The operation, which got underway on April 27, was scaled back this year to roughly 2,500 Canadian soldiers and a few from the United States and the United Kingdom.