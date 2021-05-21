newsbreak-logo
Meghan Duggan on Her New Job With the Devils, the Future of Women in the NHL and More

By Matt Larkin
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Duggan was already a hockey trailblazer. She captained the U.S. women’s team through three Olympic tournaments. She won an Olympic gold medal and seven world championships. She’s an out role model for the LGBTQ+ community who married Canadian player Gillian Apps. Duggan was at the forefront of the U.S. women’s program’s successful fight for fair pay, during which she and her teammates threatened to boycott the 2017 World Championship and leveraged their power to achieve improved wages and conditions for the team.

