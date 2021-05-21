Meghan Duggan on Her New Job With the Devils, the Future of Women in the NHL and More

If there's anything we know about NHL hiring practices, it's that they can be predictable. Since 2005-06, there have been 171 head coaching changes in the NHL -- more than the NFL, NBA or MLB. However, 101 of the 171 new hires had previous head-coaching experience, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. That 59.1% rate of "retreads" is also the highest among the other three major men's professional sports leagues in North America.