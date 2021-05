The full moon this Wednesday will be a sight unlike any other! The only total lunar eclipse of 2021 will go hand in hand with the year's biggest "supermoon." It's called the Super Flower Blood Moon; named after the moon's color, size, and month of the eclipse. Since the moon will be at its closest point to the Earth, it will appear to be a "super" moon (I like to call it the Big Boy, haha!). "Flower" is the term for a full moon that happens in May. The term "blood," refers to the red tint of the moon.