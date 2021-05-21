newsbreak-logo
Commission approves fare for mobility-on-demand service

By Brynn Mechem
Longboat Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the same price as a pack of gum, residents will be able to use the county’s new mobility-on-demand service when it launches in June. Sitting as the Sarasota County Transportation Authority, county commissioners approved a resolution establishing $1.25 fares for Sarasota County Area Transit’s new service. Commissioners in April...

#Fares#Transit Systems#The Fare#County Commissioners#Direct Service#River North Transit Llc#The Scat Trolley#County Bus Service#Demand Service#Fixed Route Services#Ride Share Companies#Mobility Hubs#April#June#Lesser Used Bus Routes#Launches#Identification#Ineffective Service#Riders Ages
