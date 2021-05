FRAMINGHAM – Last Friday, May 21, Danielle Knieram was on her motorcycle leaving her job at the Framingham Post Office, when she was struck by a vehicle in Framingham. “She went into cardiac arrest on scene, CPR was given and once stable enough to transport she was air cared to Mass General (hospital). Upon arrival, she was immediately rushed to the OR where they opened her up from top of abdomen to belly button to find and locate what was causing her internal bleeding. Her spleen had ruptured, was removed,” said her sister Ashleigh Brown in establishing a GoFundMe.