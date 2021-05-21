Pretty Sick is back—and darker than ever
With a collection of 8 years’ worth of self-written songs, lead singer Sabrina Fuentes is a burgeoning rockstar. Since first establishing her band Pretty Sick with her two friends Ella Moore and Eva Kaufman at 13, the native New Yorker has carved her own path in the creative sphere, modeling for brands such as Opening Ceremony and Converse and recently Calvin Klein all by turning 20. Channeling her inner world into her music, Fuentes’s honesty and vulnerability shines through in her lyrics and visuals. She offers glimpses of her life growing up in New York City, weaving together a quintessential Pretty Sick song by detailing the ups and downs that come with navigating her friendships, unrequited love, and endless day-to-day memories. Today, the band consists of Fuentes, Onyx Collective’s Austin Williamson, guitarist Wade Oates, and their newest member and bassist Orazio Argentero.www.documentjournal.com