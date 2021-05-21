newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Some Korean pastors say they need to be more vocal about racial justice

By Hannah Bae
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mix of emotions churned inside Pastor Byeong Cheol Han in the days following the March 16 Atlanta shootings, when a White gunman stormed three metro-area massage spas and killed eight people, six of whom were women of Asian descent. Like many in the Korean American community, Han, senior pastor...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protestant Churches#Racial Justice#Racial Discrimination#Religious Faith#Black Churches#Korean Americans#Other Asian Americans#Pew Research#Boston University#Washington Post#Black Lives Matter#Gold Spa#Wheaton College#Korean Church#Fellow Pastors#Korean Congregations#Racial Identity#Korean Descent#Social Justice Matters#Asian American Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Country
South Korea
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Minoritiestimesexaminer.com

Leftist Racial Agitation Damages and Divides America

Just when you think racial agitators can't get more outrageous and ridiculous, they do. We see fruits of this evil obsession every single day. Throughout the pandemic, the media preached that historical racism in the United States disproportionately impacted African Americans. Hollywood bombards us with race-shaming on show after show, using fictional characters to lecture us on the pervasiveness of white supremacy, stirring racial resentment and division in the name of healing.
MinoritiesAnchorage Press

What racism keeps forgetting

White people and Black people. It’s a back and forth that’s as old as the United States. Here's the thing about racism — It’s a human construct, much like money. What that means is that these concepts only exist within our scope of existence. These are not things that can really be measured by any exact science, so no matter how many people abide by these perspectives, they will never graduate to anything more than institutions that we — the masses — choose to live by.
MinoritiesJoplin Globe

Split attitudes on racial justice progress

The struggle for racial justice has touched Alan Cashaw’s entire life. One year after George Floyd’s murder by a police officer, Cashaw said inertia rooted in “underlying biases” remains an obstacle. “There is a difference from being Black and white when the police approach you,” he said. “There’s just no...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Hopeful yet still afraid to hope: The legacy of George Floyd

In the wake of George Floyd's murder, uprisings ignited in cities throughout the United States and the world. Despite potential risks of exposure to COVID-19, demonstrators laid bare the deep pain that persists for Black people fighting to live under the crushing weight of injustice that has long been at our necks.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Congregants Rally, Allege “Racial Bullying” of Korean American Pastors

Several Korean American pastors and dozens of supporters rallied Friday outside the Pasadena offices of the California-Pacific Conference of The United Methodist Church to protest what they described as the “racial bullying” of the pastors by Bishop Grant Hagiya, the resident United Methodist bishop for Los Angeles. The controversy erupted...
MinoritiesMarietta Daily Journal

Commentary: Unions are essential to racial justice

The events of the past year, from the many high-profile police killings of Black people to the COVID-19 pandemic’s disproportionate impact on communities of color, drive home the need for all of us to play a more active role to combat racial inequity and white supremacy. And one venue where real change can occur is in the workplace.
Routt County, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Rise of critical race theory troubling

My husband and I have a modern family. His father was adopted from South Korea by an Ashkenazi Jewish couple. My mother’s biological father was Native American, but her parents parted ways when she was very young. Years later, she was adopted by her stepfather. This blending of races into...
MinoritiesBoston University

POV: What We Need to Do to End Anti-Asian Racism

“America” in Korean is written as 미국 (Miguk), based on two Chinese characters. Mi (美) means beauty and guk (國) means country. When put together, America becomes a “beautiful country.”. Growing up in Seoul, South Korea, I had a fantasy about America. I imagined a beautiful country with charming people...
Nashville, TNTennessee Tribune

Editorial: Let’s Lower the Curtain On Jim Crow 2.0

Nashville, TN–An old drama with a new cast, Jim Crow 2.0 is performing across the nation, and Tennessee has joined the ranks of Texas, Georgia, Arkansas, South Dakota, West Virginia and Arizona as one of the leading characters. Along with voter suppression efforts in many states, there is now a rampant, diabolical movement that seeks to support the script that “America is not a racist country.”
MinoritiesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Who was this racial reckoning really for?

On a humid, windless night several years ago, I was driving my parents' SUV through the oak-covered back streets of my hometown with four teenage friends. At an empty intersection, I reflexively began turning left before spotting the no-left-turn sign on the traffic light above. I jerked the wheel right, crossed the intersection and headed for the U-turn lane.
Lawndale, NCShelby Star

Local activists reflect on social justice movement

Pastor Billy Houze knows firsthand how important police officers are. The local pastor recalled a time a friend from the past confronted him, but an officer pulled up just in time to diffuse the situation. "The officer pulled up just in time and called my name. He said, ‘You have...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Seeking racial justice: Year after murder of George Floyd, many point to continued need for change

TRAVERSE CITY — The world through the eyes of a 15-year-old is vastly different from those of a 13-year-old. At least was the case for Nevaeh Wharton. The sophomore from Traverse City Central High School grew up a lot in the past two years — especially in the past month when she was shoved away from childlike naïveté by a racist social media group that put the biracial 15-year-old front and center.
Cheyenne, WYStar-Tribune

Barron: Learning about racism

CHEYENNE — I never spoke with an African American person until I attended college. That absence of contact was not unusual in the nearly all-white Iowa when I grew up there, especially if you attended Catholic school for 12 years. My classmates were mostly from Irish and Italian descendants. The...
MinoritiesPosted by
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

OUR VIEW: Racial justice remains a concern

Equal justice for all is a value upon which America was founded, but achieving it remains elusive for many Americans — the fact there is so little agreement about whether equal justice exists proves the point. That was reflected in the reporting at CNHI newspapers in 22 states across the...
Waunakee, WIhngnews.com

Community engages in project to examine centuries of racism

For the past two months, about 100 Waunakee community members have been engaged in a community learning project, exploring systemic racism within the United States. Led by diversity and equity consultants Percy Brown Jr. and Rainey Briggs, the group met via Zoom six times between March and May and discussed chapters of Joe R. Feagin’s “The White Racial Frame: Centuries of Racial Framing and Counter-Framing” in breakout groups during each session.
Woodstock, VANorthern Virginia Daily

Vigil held for racial justice

Social justice activists rallied in Woodstock on Saturday to support the Black Lives Matter movement three days before the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. Northern Shenandoah Valley Unites held a vigil in front of the historic Shenandoah County courthouse on Main Street. At least a dozen people gathered for...
Ada, OKThe Ada News

Adans speak out about Chauvin verdict, racism

Citizens of Ada respond to a year of national division regarding policing in America, Black Lives Matter protests and the recent conviction of Derek Chauvin. “Last year, I feel like it was a good thing. What was going on last year was good." Jerry Wade, 40, of Ada, who works at a local dispensary said Thursday. "And I want to emphasize also, that, people have to understand that the folks that were out there moving and marching, they weren’t looters or rioters or murderers or thieves. In our county when we had the march it was our neighbors, people we work with and go to church with. It made me feel great to see, especially the young people, get out there and find some direction and do something good because it is an issue that needs to be addressed, as is all of the problems in our judicial system, as well as law enforcement. The way it was handled in our city was wonderful.