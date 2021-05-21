'Solos' And 'The Bite' Showcase How To Create New TV During A Pandemic

All good things must come to an end, an expression particularly apt when it comes to television shows. Not every series can be “The Simpsons,” and run from what seems like the beginning of time until, well, after we’re all in the ground. The never-aging family from Springfield aside, most TV shows find themselves canceled at one point or another. Whether it be declining ratings, a story getting too hard to maintain, or off-screen unscripted drama, even the best series eventually gets the axe.