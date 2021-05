SIERRA VISTA — A Douglas Police detective who at one time was the only female officer in her department was named Cochise County's Top Cop on Friday. Detective Melidda Claudio had plenty of competition at the 3rd Annual Top Cop Award Ceremony sponsored by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. There were 11 other officers, troopers, deputies and Border Patrol agents vying for the title. Claudio was nominated for the honor by Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen. Neither Fullen nor Claudio could attend the event, which was held at the Sierra Vista Police Department auditorium.