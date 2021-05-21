newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Jets Receiver Heaps Praise Onto Zach Wilson

By Devon Platana
fanduel.com
 4 days ago

You can't blame New York Jets fans for being excited about Zach Wilson. The No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was one of the best quarterbacks in all of college football during his tenure with the BYU Cougars. Considering how tumultuous things have been in New York over the last several seasons, it's safe to say that the fans deserve this victory.

www.fanduel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Wayne Chrebet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#College Football#Heaps#American Football#Nfl Football#Nfl Draft#Byu Football#Jets Receiver#Jets Wire#Byu Cougars#New York Jets#Fellow Quarterbacks#Nfl Success#Coaching Staff#Fanduel Sportsbook Today#Tumultuous Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brigham Young University
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Jets draftees Zach Wilson, Elijah Moore hit up NJ restaurant together

They’ll never make the trip to Nuovo Vesuvio like Eric Mangini, but Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore are nonetheless making their way through the renowned Italian cuisine that their new North Jersey settings have to offer. Luigi’s Italian Restaurant, an East Hanover-based eatery a half-hour drive from MetLife Stadium, recently...
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Zach Wilson, Alijah Vera-Tucker visit NJ Children’s Hospital

New York Jets rookies Zach Wilson and Alijah Vera-Tucker made some new friends through a virtual visit to Goryeb Children’s Hospital. Months before they take their first official NFL snaps at MetLife Stadium, Zach Wilson and Alijah Vera-Tucker are teaming up to provide some New Jersey-based heroics. In a video shared by the team, the New York Jets‘ top selections at the NFL Draft paid a virtual visit to young patients at Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown.
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson reveals offseason plans

In a recent interview with BYU Sports Nation, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson discussed some of his plans for the next few months prior to the start of training camp in late-July. Wilson says he will be staying in New Jersey until late June before heading back home to...
NFLPosted by
Deseret News

Zach Wilson might walk into your New York singles ward this week

During the NFL draft, the New York Jets selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, and Atlantic writer McKay Coppins immediately tweeted what many young Latter-day Saints in the Empire State must have been thinking. I’m told it’s a big deal that Zach was drafted second overall. I’ll be honest, I do...
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 5/14/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day! Rookie RB Michael Carter expressed that he believes Zach Wilson should have been the first overall selection in the NFL Draft in an interview in a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview. Despite the initial statement sounding ‘homerish’, Carter does have a point. PFF gave Zach Wilson the highest passing grade to a collegiate quarterback ever in 2020, and Wilson finished in the top five in nearly every major passing category that same year. Sure, his prior seasons weren’t anything to marvel over, but growth is a very important development in any prospect making his way to the NFL. With a decent cast surrounding him in New York, perhaps Wilson can show that he was deserving to be the 1st overall selection after all. Only time will tell at this point. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFLkslsports.com

Zach Wilson Jersey Number Finally Announced By New York Jets

SALT LAKE CITY – Zach Wilson is officially going to wear No. 2 for the New York Jets. The Jets social media team announced the news on Thursday. There was a lot of speculation among Jets fans after Zach Wilson’s mom, Lisa Wilson, posted a picture of a No. 2 jersey on her Instagram stories the day after the NFL draft. New York Jets fans, who had been creating edits for their star quarterback with No. 1 were obviously invested in what number Wilson was going to go with.
NFLchatsports.com

Zach Wilson will receive a baptism of fire against Panthers pass-rush

(Rick Bowmer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY NETWORK) Zach Wilson. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is going to get a baptism of fire on his NFL debut at the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2021 season. The Carolina Panthers have themselves a game of significant interest to kick off their...
NFLNew York Post

Zach Wilson’s Jets number gives him shot at Super Bowl first

OK, look: You know and I know that this means absolutely nothing in regard to whether Zach Wilson will be a successful quarterback with the Jets. Logically, intellectually, sensibly, we can all agree that the number on a player’s jersey is merely a way to keep track of who he is. There is zero power in a number. Less than zero. It is a piece of trivia, nothing more.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Jets QB Zach Wilson confidently predicts his original Madden rating

New York Jets fans will undoubtedly appreciate the confidence Zach Wilson exuded in predicting his first-ever rating for the Madden games. If Zach Wilson plays up to his self-assessed Madden rating, New York Jets will undoubtedly be satisfied. Wilson and several of his rookie quarterback compatriots visited The Checkdown’s Instagram...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: 3 backup QB options remaining in free agency

The new era of NY Jets football has officially arrived. After a failed experiment with former third overall pick Sam Darnold ended with the quarterback being traded to the Carolina Panthers, the Jets invested their 2021 second overall selection in BYU star Zach Wilson. The 21-year-old QB will have the...
NFLYardbarker

Zach Wilson visits MetLife Stadium while embracing new surroundings

The kid is on top of the world, ladies and gents. Zach Wilson, the New York Jets quarterback and next face of the franchise, has completed rookie minicamp, is finished with the get-to-know-you phase, and already seems comfortable in his new Northern New Jersey surroundings. Recently, the BYU product visited...
NFL247Sports

ESPN releases 2021 fantasy projections for Zach Wilson, Taysom Hill

There are 32 teams in the NFL and it's possible that two of them will be led by former BYU quarterbacks this year. The New York Jets will certainly turn to Zach Wilson to lead their team after investing the #2 overall pick of this year's NFL Draft in Wilson. The New Orleans Saints could also turn to Taysom Hill to lead their team as the Saints transition after future Hall of Famer Drew Brees retired. Two starting NFL quarterbacks out of 32 teams? That's not too shabby for a school in Provo, UT.
NFLYardbarker

Predicting Every Game on the Jets' 2021 Schedule

The Jets are four months away from the beginning of the Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson era, starting the regular season with a Week 1 matchup against Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers. That opening Sunday has been discussed quite a bit since the NFL schedule was released this week....