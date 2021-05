While Cole Tucker’s bat continues to be a work in progress for the Pittsburgh Pirates he can still bring defensive value to the Bucs. Since being a first-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014 Cole Tucker has generated excitement but hasn’t been able to stick around on the big-league club since his initial call up in 2019. Pirate fans most likely know the story with his bat so I am not going to go into too much detail here today – but there is a really interesting story here about his defensive capabilities as the Pittsburgh Pirates have moved him around from his natural shortstop position to center field and back again. For anyone interested in some defensive tidbits around the statistic UZR, read on.