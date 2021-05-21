newsbreak-logo
Volunteer coach in Mooresville charged with child sex crimes

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
A Cornelius woman trusted to coach students in Mooresville has been charged with child sex crimes.

Ayana Walcott, 27, was charged with five counts of first-degree kidnapping, statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger and sexual activity with a student, according to arrest reports.

Walcott was a volunteer basketball coach at a school in the Mooresville area, police said. However, officials did not say which school she coached at.

Cornelius police said they started the investigation on April 15 after hearing about a possible sexual relationship with a student.

Authorities arrested Walcott at her home, and Channel 9 went there to find out she no longer lives at the residence.

The charges involve one victim, police said.

Mooresville City Schools officials said they have no record of her working or volunteering in the district.

Channel 9 is waiting to hear back from Iredell-Statesville Schools.

