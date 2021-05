SEATTLE — King County’s health officer issued a directive “strongly urging all residents” to continue wearing face coverings in indoor spaces open to the public, even if a person is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued the directive Thursday, and it is effective immediately. The directive says everyone age 5 and older in King County “should continue to wear face coverings indoors, unless a state-approved method is used to assure that all people allowed inside have been fully vaccinated.”