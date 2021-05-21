newsbreak-logo
Local homeless and food banks fear for consistent meal access

By Ben Bokun
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) -- Since COVID-19 struck, Erin Allen and her husband Larry have struggled to find a place to live.

"I’m pretty much homeless," Erin said. "I’ve been homeless for over a year now."

And the Green Bay-based couple says losing access to some food resources adds another problem to their plate.

Since COVID-19 struck, Erin Allen and her husband Larry have struggled to find a place to live.

"Prior to the pandemic, life was great," Allen said. "I had a steady roof over my head and always food on my table."

Farmers to Families, a large federal program that contracts farmers to distribute food to local banks and pantries, ends after May. And Feeding America says it will bring on more challenges for those fighting for a meal.

With the resources she currently has, Allen says it’s just enough to give her a meal each day.

"A resource like this [Paul's Pantry in Green Bay] for fulfilling my needs is awesome," Allen said. "I would be heartbroken if a resource like this were to fall off or disappear."

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin VP of Government Relations Maureen Fitzgerald says the Farmers to Families food box initiative has had a significant impact in the Northeast region over the past year.

The Farmers to Families food box initiative has had a significant impact in the Northeast region over the past year.

"We know this COVID cliff is coming," Fitzgerald said. "We know that people are gonna be in need."

Last year, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin saw a 79-percent increase in the amount of food distributed from 2019. The need introduced more COVID hunger-relief funding from the government.

"All of these programs are ending this year," Fitzgerald said. "And when they end, we really think that the need’s not gonna end."

Fitzgerald says there is a way for the public to increase access to food.

Last year, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin saw a 79-percent increase in the amount of food distributed from 2019.

"[People can] talk to their state legislators and say 'hey, hunger is an important issue to us and this something that we really care about,'" Fitzgerald said.

Feeding America reports nearly 500,000 people face hunger in Eastern Wisconsin.

And while she fights to conquer homelessness, Allen says she’s not the only one who still needs a meal.

"It's [pantries] an essential resource for a lot of people in Green Bay, not just the people that have a home but the people that don’t have homes," Allen said.

There are still ways to help.

USDA officials say the agency recently began to offer a fresh produce box.

Also, some independent pantries don't receive federal funding and won't be impacted. Advocates say donating food or volunteering your time can greatly help others in the community.

