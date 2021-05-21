newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz, CA

Photos | UCSC volleyball team ready for play

By Shmuel Thaler
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarbor High graduate Emily Melvin, right, rises high over the East Field at UC Santa Cruz during the UCSC women’s volleyball team practice on Thursday. Melvin, who had a standout four-year varsity career as a libero at Harbor, is now firmly ensconced in the Banana Slug team as a freshman at UCSC. Coach Gabrielle Houston, who previously coached the girl’s teams at Mount Madonna School and the women’s team at Cabrillo College to state titles, has taken the reins of the team and brings a potent competition of mindfulness, conditioning, mental and physical toughness and savvy strategy to the task. Of the team, which typically plays a fall season, Houston says, “Unfortunately, we don’t have any matches scheduled because there are no opponents right now due to the pandemic. I’ve got 18 great women ready to play and have another four great incoming freshmen for next season.” Due to COVID restrictions, the program is currently holding its three-times-a-week conditioning and practice games sessions outdoors. (Shmuel Thaler – Santa Cruz Sentinel)

www.santacruzsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsc#Cabrillo College#Harbor High#Banana Slug#Mount Madonna School#Covid#Uc Santa Cruz#Ucsc Volleyball#Field#Titles#Santa Cruz Sentinel#Fall#Outdoors#Women#Mindfulness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Volleyball
News Break
Sports
Related
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Santa Cruz star wrestler Greta Gustafson ready for next level

Santa Cruz High wrestler Greta Gustafson can count the number of high school matches she has remaining in her abbreviated senior season and high school career on one hand. But the Cardinals’ star will live to pin another day. She has committed to NCAA Division II Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

MVC’s Brendan Doyle, Scotts Valley’s Isaiah Velez named MVPs | All-SCCAL Football

Monte Vista Christian School football talent Brendan Doyle was named MVP of the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League’s A Division after shining in the COVID-19 shortened season. A quarterback and linebacker, Doyle helped the Mustangs (4-1, 3-1) finish second to unbeaten Aptos (5-0, 4-0) in the A Division, which also included Santa Cruz (3-2, 2-2), Soquel (1-4, 1-3) and Watsonville (1-4, 0-4).
Santa Cruz County, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

MVC’s Brendan Doyle, Nathaniel Fernandez awarded National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame scholarships | High school football

Monte Vista Christian School quarterback Brendan Doyle and two-way lineman Nathaniel Fernandez were chosen as National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame scholarship winners for their contributions in the classroom, community and on the football field this season. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Lions’ Club luncheon as well...
Santa Cruz, CAcityonahillpress.com

UCSC Slugs Compete in the Coast to Coast Championship, Taking Home 8 Wins

When the UC Santa Cruz track and field team received the green light to compete in March, they had less than two months to prepare for the Coast To Coast Championship (C2C) in Maryland. Training started at twice weekly, before progressing to five times a week. As the 28 athletes gradually increased their strength, they held their breath in anticipation of the first out-of-state meet since the pandemic began.
Aptos, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Aptos boys tennis wins SCCAL title, qualifies for CCS team tournament on Monday | Local Roundup

Aptos High’s boys tennis team beat Monte Vista Christian 7-0 to finish Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League play undefeated on Tuesday. The Mariners (7-0) advance to the Central Coast Section team tournament, which begins Monday at 3 p.m. against an opponent & at a location to be determined Saturday morning. The SCCAL individual tournament begins this Thursday at Soquel High with the finals slated for Friday at Aptos High.
Santa Cruz County, CAtjslideways.com

Justin Sanders Picks Up 11th Win of 2021

Justin Sanders has been on a mission in 2021. Friday night at Ocean Speedway that trend continued as he would make a mid-race move to net his 11th overall win of the 2021 season, and his fourth at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds facility. “It has been really cool to...
Santa Cruz County, CAtjslideways.com

Sanders Wins Again at Ocean Speedway

WATSONVILLE, Cal. (May 8, 2021) – With the first grandstand attendance in over 18 months as the backdrop, Justin Sanders won his fourth Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo feature event of the year on Friday night at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville. The victory is also Sanders’ 11th Sprint Car triumph of 2021 for the 2015 champion of the 360 Sprint Car series.