The New England Patriots still could use an upgrade at wide receiver. Might they turn their sights to one of the best players at the position in the past decade?. The Athletic's Jeff Schultz on Thursday reinforced reports that the Atlanta Falcons are looking to trade Julio Jones. As Schultz wrote, the Falcons don't have enough cap space to sign their 2021 NFL Draft picks, and their only viable options to create that cap space are to trade or restructure the contracts of Jones or defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.