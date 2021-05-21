newsbreak-logo
Europe

Vladimir Putin Vows to ‘Knock Teeth Out’ of Countries Threatening Russia

By Gabrielle Reyes
Big Hollywood
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday Russia would “knock the teeth out” of everyone who tries to take a “bite” out of his country’s vast territory. “Everyone wants to bite us somewhere or to bite off something from us. But they — those who are going to do it — should know that we will knock their teeth out so that they cannot bite. This is quite obvious, and the key to this is the development of our armed forces,” Putin said during a televised virtual meeting of Russia’s National Security Council on May 20.

