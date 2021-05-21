newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Here is how Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is celebrating water season

By Jeff Russo
Posted by 
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUTNo_0a7OXTKT00

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is kicking off the water season in style.

Dozens of water enthusiasts grabbed their kayaks and joined the organization for a floatilla on the Buffalo River this week to celebrate the start of WaterKeeper Weekend.

"We wanted to do something really fun this year", says Jill Jedlicka, the Executive Director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. "Obviously it's been a year and a half of craziness for all of us. We haven't been able to gather and we haven't been able to celebrate the regions waterways. This year we decided why not kick off Waterkeeper weekend with a floatilla".

Eaglehawk
Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper hosted a floatilla on the Buffalo River to celebrate the start of the water season in Western New York

A picture-perfect evening on Thursday set the stage for a 4-mile paddle from Red Jacket Park to Bailey Peninsula and back. The journey was largely ceremonial in nature but also allowed Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper to highlight and celebrate more than three decades of work focused on cleaning up the Buffalo River.

Eaglehawk
Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper spent more than three decades helping to clean up the Buffalo River

"It doesn't look anything like it did fifty or sixty years ago. You wouldn't have wanted to be anywhere near the water at all. It would occasionally catch on fire, it was covered in oil", said Jedlicka. "Collectively we have done a $100 million restoration of the seven mile river to get the toxic contamination out and managed."

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is also focused on enhancing public access to our Western New York waterways. The organization has completed close to two miles of habitat restoration along the Buffalo River, and is currently adding and upgrading kayak launches and fishing piers as part of the Buffalo Blueway initiative.

"We want to make our waterways accessible to everyone no matter if you are a skilled paddler, an angler, a birdwatcher, or just someone who likes to walk along the waterways", added Jedlicka.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has several events and activities scheduled all summer to encourage us all to get out on the water. For a list of activities click here.

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News

2K+
Followers
854
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 Eyewitness News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo River#Clean Water#Kayaks#Waterkeeper Weekend#Buffalo Blueway#Habitat Restoration#This Week#Water Enthusiasts#Kayak Launches#Bailey Peninsula#Fun#Fishing Piers#Nature#Craziness#Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Kayak
Related
Erie County, NYwnypapers.com

Erie County bicentennial brew taps into tradition

Flying Bison Brewery’s ‘EC200 Parks and Rec Pilsener’ ready for market; Poloncarz, Herzog, members of EC200 committee join to tap first keg. √ Commemorative bottles to be added to collection at Buffalo History Museum. Erie County’s ongoing bicentennial celebration got a hoppy boost with the introduction of Flying Bison Brewery’s...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

70 Degree Temps All Week And Buffalo Opens Two Indoor Pools

This looks like our first full week of 70 plus temperatures in Western New York. As a matter of fact if the forecast holds up we could be close to 80 by week's end. Coincidentally Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that two indoor pools in the City of Buffalo will reopen Today May 17, marking the first time these pools have been open since the beginning of the pandemic.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Mohawk Ramp proposals show growing interest and attention to downtown Buffalo

When city officials wanted ideas for a big new development to replace a parking lot on Ellicott Street in May 2015, only two local firms submitted proposals. This spring, when they asked for ideas to reimagine an aging three-level concrete parking ramp on Mohawk Street, they got six proposals – three times as many as before, and with participation from outside the Buffalo Niagara region.
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

FeedMore WNY puts out a 'sweet' call for help on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 cases are decreasing, but the need the virus has left behind is yet to be seen. Hunger experts and economists across the country anticipate the increased levels of food insecurity will remain for the next two to five years. This is where people can help FeedMore...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Business First

Colored Musicians Club's $2M expansion heads to Buffalo Planning Board

A seminal moment in the Buffalo Colored Musicians Club's quest to expand its downtown landmark could happen when the Buffalo Planning Board meets May 17. That’s when the planning board directors will consider a request by the historic club to add 2,215 square feet and make renovations to the second-floor performance area. Most of the expansion focuses on adding an elevator to get patrons, artists and guests to the second floor, offices and a green room for artists.
Erie County, NYWKBW-TV

Your Erie County water bill explained

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — “This is how I do my dishes now,” Laura Brown said standing in her kitchen over a sink full of water. It’s safe to say Brown’s taking water conservation seriously. “I don’t want to waste any water, so I wash them all, and then I rinse...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get a Free 7-Day Pass from the NFTA with Your COVID-19 Vaccine

Yasmin Young talks with Helen from NFTA About Free 7-Day Pass. Today through Wednesday, May 19, 2021, you can visit one of five pop-up vaccination sites set up at NFTA-Metro hubs to get a free, single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You do not need to set up an appointment. You'll also receive a free Metro Bus and Rail 7-Day pass, which can be used anywhere in the system, throughout Erie and Niagara counties.