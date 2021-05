VINTON, Iowa – What’s better than a lighted trail at night? How about one that glows in the dark?. Leave it to small town Iowa to find a new innovation to draw even more two-wheeled tourists into the area. Vinton’s Parks and Recreation Department was searching for ways to make their new recreational trail stand out when they came across glow-in-the-dark trails in other parts of the world. After finding a source for the required glow stones and modifying trail plans to make the cost of the stones fit into the budget, the glowing Nathan’s Miles Trail is nearing completion.