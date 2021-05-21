newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk man convicted for fentanyl distribution resulting in Chesapeake woman's overdose death

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Xn2s_0a7OWtyc00

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk man was convicted on charges of participating in a conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, acetyl-fentanyl and heroin in the Hampton Roads region, which resulted in a young woman's death in 2019.

According to court records, between early 2017 and May 2020, 27-year-old Daniel Carrington traveled to Baltimore, Maryland and purchased heroin, fentanyl and acetyl-fentanyl to resell in Chesapeake and through the Hampton Roads region.

The drugs Carrington distributed led to the overdose death of a Chesapeake woman, identified only as D.J. Carrington was aware of D.J.'s death, but continued to sell fentanyl until he was arrested in May 2020.

Evidence shown during the trial included a video of Carrington laughing at his "tester" while he was falling out of consciousness because of a fentanyl dose, as well as texts showing that Carrington knew he was distributing pure fentanyl and that he was aware of its lethal effects.

A medical examiner testified that the levels of fentanyl in the victim’s body were five times the minimum level considered to be lethal by forensic pathologists.

Carrington faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison when sentenced on October 29.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Hampton Roads#Medical Drugs#Medical Records#Pure Fentanyl#Man#Prison#Court Records#Baltimore#Forensic Pathologists#Consciousness#Faces#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Norfolk, VAPosted by
WTKR News 3

Man charged in Norfolk accidental shooting

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 18-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside of the home. The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition.