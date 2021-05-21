newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard County, MD

Howard County opens third phase of Blandair Park in Columbia

By Kelly Broderick
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loF0Q_0a7OWrDA00

A massive park facility is getting even larger and getting more inclusive.

Howard County opened the third phase of Blandair Park in Columbia on Friday.

The biggest item now open-- a 'play for all' playground.

It has six unique areas and is designed to get children of all ability levels to play together while accommodating children with special needs.

The newest park expansion also includes bocce courts, horseshoe pits and inlaid checker boards.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Columbia, MD
Government
City
Columbia, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blandair Park#Horseshoe Pits#Bocce Courts#Inlaid Checker Boards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Montgomery County and Maryland

Since Friday, May 14, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — 24 Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 Monday. The county’s cumulative case count is 70,530. The county most recently reported that 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County as...
Maryland StatePosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Plan a Spring Hiking Adventure in Washington County, Maryland

Where do visitors to Hagerstown & Washington County, MD, go for great hiking? Some of the most iconic points along the Maryland portion of the Appalachian Trail are located in Washington County. And with 5 national, 8 state and many local parks, there are endless opportunities for enjoying the beauty of the outdoors and connecting with nature. So grab your backpack, camera, trail map, plenty of water and your most comfortable hiking shoes for a great adventure on the trial!
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland’s weakest counties see strongest home sales

Kimberly Alster first purchased property near Deep Creek Lake in Maryland’s Garrett County 12 years ago. At the time, the idea was to use the home for frequent family vacations. When the pandemic struck, however, the Alsters decided to trade city life for the great outdoors and move permanently. In doing so, families like the Alsters are fueling a housing boom in locations not accustomed to such activity.
Howard County, MDWTOP

Howard Co. high school seniors get good news about graduation

Howard County, Maryland, high school students and families got some good news Monday about graduation. More tickets will be available to each high school senior participating in a graduation ceremony. Students are now allowed to receive six guest tickets for graduation, and all guests may sit in the pavilion or...
Columbia, MDPosted by
Howard County Times

Howard police investigating 2 separate fatal collisions in Columbia and Ellicott City

Howard County police are investigating two separate fatal collisions that left a man and a woman dead on Friday. At 8:48 p.m., a 2010 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Dobbin Road at Old Dobbin Lane in Columbia when it struck a pedestrian crossing Dobbin Road, police said. The pedestrian, Mohammad Hossain, 42, of Columbia, was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Maryland StateWMDT.com

Maryland Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program extended

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland small businesses now have one additional week to apply for the state’s $10 million Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Applications for the program will now be accepted through next Monday, May 24th, at 11:59 p.m. The grant offers working...
Howard County, MDscotteblog.com

Howard County police have arrested two young adults in an incident involving a handgun in the parking lot of Long Reach High School in Columbia

Two arrested with loaded gun on parking lot of Long Reach High School. Student was being dropped off for class when domestic incident broke out. Howard County police have arrested two young adults, one of them a student, in an incident involving a handgun in the parking lot of Long Reach High School in Columbia. Rashad Rudder-Watkins, 18, of Beechfield Avenue in Elkridge, and Katherine Mejia, 20, of Echols Avenue in Glenarden, were both charged with multiple firearms violations, including possession of a gun on school property.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...