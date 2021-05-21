Howard County opens third phase of Blandair Park in Columbia
A massive park facility is getting even larger and getting more inclusive.
Howard County opened the third phase of Blandair Park in Columbia on Friday.
The biggest item now open-- a 'play for all' playground.
It has six unique areas and is designed to get children of all ability levels to play together while accommodating children with special needs.
The newest park expansion also includes bocce courts, horseshoe pits and inlaid checker boards.