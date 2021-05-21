So, You Want to Go to Greece? We Asked a Travel Expert Everything You Need to Know

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure. What is boutique travel, and why could it be your best vacation ever? Three out of four ‘best trips ever’ start with a local host or a knowledgeable friend. Frequently, travel stress and uncertainty strip away all the relaxation you hoped for, and you come home needing a vacation from your vacation. That’s where boutique travel comes in. You get a seamless trip planned just for you where all you have to do is show up and have a good time. Having a travel expert anticipate your spoken and unspoken desires and solve logistics doesn’t guarantee a good time, but it’s a great way to start.