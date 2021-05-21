So, You Want to Go to Greece? We Asked a Travel Expert Everything You Need to Know
When Greece first announced earlier this year that it would open its borders to fully vaccinated Americans (and those with a negative PCR test) in late spring, bookings for Greek vacations began to sky rocket across the country. Virtuoso travel advisor Ronnie Liadis says between re-bookings of 2020 trips and people desperate for an international getaway after more than a year at home, many hotels across the Greek Isles have reached full capacity for September. We asked Liadis what we need to know about traveling to Greece this year and a few destinations we may want to consider to avoid crowds of tourists.www.veranda.com