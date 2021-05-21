newsbreak-logo
Harry Winston's Former Fifth Avenue Home Just Hit the Market for $32.5 Million

By Lauren Wicks
veranda.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIconic jewelry designer Harry Winston's former Fifth Avenue home just hit the market for $32.5 million, and it is an absolute dream. This home exudes all the glamour and views one desires in a pre-war apartment on the Upper East Side. Boasting 5,740 square feet, exquisite architectural details, soaring ceilings, original moldings, and herringbone floors, it's truly a crown jewel of the avenue's Gold Coast.

