Harry Winston's Former Fifth Avenue Home Just Hit the Market for $32.5 Million

In San Francisco, a rare octagon house—a throwback to an architectural fad that once swept the nation—is slated to come on the market for $8.6 million. In the 1850s, the time the property was constructed, octagon houses were in vogue, thanks in large part to the book "A Home for All; Or, The Gravel Wall and Octagon Mode of Building" by Orson Squire Fowler, according to San Francisco’s planning commission. A New York phrenologist, Mr. Fowler linked a person’s well-being with the shape and construction of their home and believed that building homes in the shape of an octagon would provide for better light and ventilation.