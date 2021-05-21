newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Where the SEC recruiting classes rank for 2022

By Chance Linton
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 recruiting cycle is about to heat up as the NCAA’s extended recruiting dead period comes to an end on June 1. But the dead period has not stopped some of the top high school football players in the country from announcing where they will play in college. The...

247sports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Recruiting#Class Rank#American Football#Sec#Ncaa Football#Alabama Football#Tennessee Football#Composite Team Rankings#The Division#Rebels#Ole Miss#Wr#Auburn Tigers#Qb Holden Geriner#Cb#Ot Grayson Mains#Volunteers#Ilb#South Carolina Gamecocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Southeastern Conference
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

SEC baseball power rankings: Tight race at the top

The regular-season title in the best conference in America is going to come down to the wire. It's only fitting that in a dominant season for the SEC, four of the nation's elite teams will need as many games as possible to decide a winner — if there even ends up being one outright. Arkansas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State are all within one game of each other in the league standings with two series remaining.
Columbia, MOMarietta Daily Journal

Mizzou softball team earns No. 8 seed in NCAA tourney, will host regional

May 17—COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri softball team not only will host an NCAA regional this week but the Tigers earned a national seed in the 64-team bracket, checking in at No. 8 overall. That means Mizzou (38-15) also will host the super regional round should it advance past this week's double-elimination regional.
Auburn, ALaunetwork.com

Auburn wraps up SEC home slate with series win

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn wrapped up its SEC home slate with a series win against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 8-5 in the series finale Sunday at Plainsman Park. The Tigers’ pitching trio of Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper gave up just two earned runs and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine.
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Recap: LSU crushes Alabama in Game 3 for series win, 13-5

BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard earned his fifth win in five decisions Sunday, and centerfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo homered twice to lead LSU to a 13-5 win over Alabama in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU, which clinched an SEC series victory over the Crimson Tide, is...
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

SUN: 8-5 W It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful. That’s all that there really is to say about the weekend. We will dive into the individual particulars later but for now, let’s dive into what will be a very tense Thursday through Saturday in most of the SEC.
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn defeats Aggies 8-5 for series win

Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitching for Auburn against Texas A&M on May 16, 2021. Auburn ended its final home SEC series with a series win over Texas A&M as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 8-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park. With the win, Auburn improved to 22-25 overall and is 8-19 in...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

2021 SEC Tournament Bracket

LSU (34-21, 13-17 SEC) plays No. 8 seed Georgia on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. CT in an elimination game. A win over the Bulldogs puts the Tigers in the double elimination format, with a matchup against No. 1 seed Arkansas on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. 2021 SEC Tournament. Tuesday-Sunday, May...
Mississippi Staterockmnation.com

Tigers Win 2 of 3 Against No. 3 Mississippi State

When Mizzou baseball was swept last week, most were convinced the remainder of their season would be merely a formality as they headed to Starkville this weekend to face the No. 3 team in the country, but the Tigers flipped the script this weekend. Game Recaps. In Game 1 of...
MLBPosted by
100.7 WITL

The House Where Detroit Tiger Legend Ty Cobb Lived

Many people – Michiganders and out-of-staters alike – believe Ty Cobb ("The Georgia Peach") is arguably the best player baseball ever had. Cobb was born on Dec. 18, 1886 in Narrows, Georgia. His childhood was spent trying to please his father, who goaded Ty to always win – always succeed – and never fail. Losing was not in his vocabulary. This atmosphere may be what drove Cobb to become an outstanding ballplayer.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Best-case scenarios for every SEC team this season

Optimism that precedes execution breeds excellence ... or something like that. It's that time of year for college football's offseason calendar when fans within the FBS ranks start taking a look at the upcoming schedules and try to determine how their favorite teams will finish this season. With the lack...
College Station, TXKBTX.com

Aggies Fall to LSU in 13 Innings

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – The Texas A&M Aggies dropped a 13-inning affair to the LSU Tigers, 12-6, Friday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The 13-inning bout was the longest for the Aggies since an 18-inning game back in 2018 against the UT Arlington Mavericks. The Aggies and...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

SEC baseball power rankings: League tournament wide open

The SEC's top 12 teams will descend on Hoover, Ala., this week for one of the most fun weeks in college baseball as the conference tournament begins. Play starts on Tuesday morning leading all the way up to Sunday afternoon's championship game, and it appears that this year's tournament will be fairly wide open as a large handful of the top teams in college baseball vie for the title.
MLBPosted by
247Sports

SEC baseball power rankings: Regional spots, seeding on the line

The SEC regular season is just about over, as only one series remains before the top 12 teams will descend on Hoover, Ala., for what should be a highly entertaining, wide-open conference tournament. Arkansas is close to wrapping up the regular-season title, and the final weekend will also provide pivotal opportunities for a handful of bubble teams.
Columbia, MOozarkradionews.com

Mizzou Softball to Host Regional for First Time Since 2016

COLUMBIA, Mo. – For the first time since 2016 and the 11th time overall, Mizzou Softball is hosting an NCAA Regional in Columbia. Coach Larissa Anderson‘s Tigers, 38-15 overall and 15-9 in the Southeastern Conference, received the 8th overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament when pairings were announced Sunday evening.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn baseball's Richard Fitts honored by the SEC

AUBURN, Alabama–It has been a frustrating season for Auburn junior right-hander Richard Fitts, but that changed on Friday when he put together by far his best performance of the 2021 season. As result of his effort in a 3-0 road victory over Missouri, Fitts has been named Southeastern Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week.
College Sportsaunetwork.com

Auburn faces Ole Miss in SEC Tournament opener

Auburn baseball fought its way to Hoover during the last month of the regular season with series wins against Georgia, Texas A&M and Missouri. Auburn enters the tournament as the No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 Ole Miss in the nightcap on Tuesday. It was not an easy...