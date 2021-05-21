newsbreak-logo
Glenwood Springs City Council tables decision on special use permit for marijuana retail store on Grand Avenue

By Shannon Marvel
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Glenwood City Council voted 6-0 to table a decision on whether or not to approve a special land use permit application for a marijuana retail store at 2114 Grand Ave. The city’s planning and zoning commission approved the special use permit with a 5-1 vote. The applicant, Chris Hawkins,...

