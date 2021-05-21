Glenwood Springs City Council tables decision on special use permit for marijuana retail store on Grand Avenue

On May 6, in a 6-1 vote, the Glenwood Springs City Council decided to waste $35,000 of your money on a meaningless “push” poll. Frustrated by the will of the people, the Mayor and others want to try to persuade you to vote for a street tax increase again, despite that tax being decisively defeated in 2019. They want to do this even after almost doubling your water rates in a 5-2 vote (wait until you see your July bill). Two years ago, I ran on a relatively simple platform, fix the streets, maintain our infrastructure, stop the beautification projects and wasteful spending. And, have the government, as we all must do, spend the money it has and “live within its means.”