2 arrested after high speed chase

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - Fort Hall Police arrested Tribal member Tylynn Edmo and charged him and his passenger Patricia Ball after an extensive high-speed chase on the Fort Hall Reservation Thursday.

Fort Hall Police Chief Pat Teton said at approximately 4:30 p.m., Tribal Police officers observed Edmo in the Trading Post parking lot as he drove a Black Chrysler 200. Police sought to arrest Edmo, who failed to register as a sex offender, but he drove out of the Trading Post parking lot.

According to Fort Hall Police, Edmo drove onto Interstate 15 southbound, but he accelerated, reaching speeds more than 100 miles per hour.

Officers attempted to stop him, but he exited I-15 at the New Day Parkway exit, turning west, onto Highline Road where he continued driving north. Edmo then turned onto Reservation Road to Highway 91, east onto Sheepskin Road and then turned right onto South Bannock Road.

He continued fleeing east onto Ross Fork Road.

Fort Hall Police spiked the vehicle at the intersection of Punkin Road and Ross Fork Creek Road. When his vehicle finally came to a stop, he left his vehicle and fled on foot, but officers were able to apprehend him.

Both Edmo and Ball were taken into custody.

Police found numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a loaded shotgun inside their vehicle.

Edmo and Ball now face several tribal charges and possibly federal charges.

Responding agencies included Fort Hall Police Department and Idaho State Police.