Greenfield, CA

Greenfield parolee arrested for alleged criminal threats

By Avery Johnson
Posted by 
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
Pixabay

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) A person out on parole has been arrested on suspicion of making threats towards a family member, according to Greenfield police.

Officers responded to Calaveras Way at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday after the report of a family dispute. Police said the suspect has a violent criminal history and was arrested at the home.

Although students at Mary Chapa Academy are still doing distance learning, staff on campus were placed on a temporary lockdown during the incident

