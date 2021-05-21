Greenfield parolee arrested for alleged criminal threats

Pixabay

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) A person out on parole has been arrested on suspicion of making threats towards a family member, according to Greenfield police.

Officers responded to Calaveras Way at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday after the report of a family dispute. Police said the suspect has a violent criminal history and was arrested at the home.

Although students at Mary Chapa Academy are still doing distance learning, staff on campus were placed on a temporary lockdown during the incident