DANVILLE — Danville’s Morgan Wagner has a long list of accomplishments over her storied high school career. She got to check extra-inning no-hitter off her bingo card on Thursday, as she allowed just three baserunners, and struck out 18 batters in eight innings of work before her battery mate Lindsey Cashner drove in the game’s only run with a walk-off single, clinching the 1-0 victory over Mifflinburg, Danville’s ninth straight win.