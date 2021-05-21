Future Mobility Study Overview

Human services is a fascinating area to study and work in. It’s a field that enables you to dedicate your career to helping other people, whether that’s at the individual level, family level, community level, or even national level. As a result, you get to work with a broad range of people of all different ages and backgrounds and who are facing all sorts of different challenges that you can assist them with. Coupled with the fact that you can make a genuine and lasting difference in the world doing this work, it’s no wonder that this is a sphere in which you can benefit from high levels of job satisfaction as well as strong employability.