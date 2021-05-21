newsbreak-logo
Lock Haven, PA

It’s open: Lock Haven’s pedestrian mall starts its warm-weather run

Cover picture for the articleLOCK HAVEN, PA – 3 p.m. Friday marked the start of Downtown Lock Haven’s Main Street Pedestrian Mall. The downtown group had hoped to start the popular Main Street program on May 7, but had to delay the start-up until a final clearance came from the Federal Highway Administration. The FHA okay came down on Monday of this week and E. Main Street was blocked off from vehicular traffic Friday as of 3 p.m., to stay that way until 10 p.m. Saturday.

