newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton County, PA

Final phase opens for COVID relief grants for #hospitality businesses

By Administrator
therecord-online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISBURG, PA – The final phase of a #COVID19 relief #grant is now open for eligible #HospitalityIndustry businesses through SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG), and they have until June 15 to apply or until the funds are spent – and then the grant program ends. The seven counties that have remaining...

therecord-online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Lewisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Mifflin, PA
Clinton County, PA
Health
City
Northumberland, PA
Clinton County, PA
Business
City
Columbia, PA
County
Clinton County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Hospitalityindustry#Seda Cog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

State COVID-19 update: Clinton, up 3; Centre up 8; Lyco up 6

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health Sunday confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 16, that there were 1,111 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,186,243. As of 11:59 p.m., Saturday, May 15, there were 67 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported...
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

County relaxes mask requirements in county buildings

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County Commissioner Angela Harding announced at the county board’s work session on Monday that those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks while on county property or in county buildings. But for those not vaccinated, mask wearing must continue.
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

Monday deadline for grant funding for county hospitality businesses

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County restaurants, bars, hotels and other for-profit businesses in the hospitality industry have until this Monday, May 17, to apply for grant funding through the COVID Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP). SEDA-COG is administering the program for the county and recently announced that third-round funding for the grant program closes May 17.
Mill Hall, PALockhaven Express

No tax increase in KC proposed budget

MILL HALL — The Keystone Central school board meeting was over in record time on Thursday night. In a quick 12-minute meeting, the board approved, by a unanimous 7-0 vote the proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year. The KCSD budget checks in at $82.987 million. The 7-0 roll call...
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Emergency Services

LOCK HAVEN — The following calls were received at the Clinton County Communications Center:. — At 5:13 p.m., the Beech Creek/Blanchard Fire Department, Flemington Ambulance and Lock Haven EMS responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 57 Main St., in Beech Creek Borough. The call was cleared at 5:59 p.m.
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

County unemployment claims increase

HARRISBURG, PA – Clinton County residents showed an increase in initial and continued unemployment claims for the week ending May 8, according to information released Thursday by the state Department of Labor & Industry. Initial claims were 84, up from the 68 filings for the week ending May 1. A...
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Free tire collection at landfill

The annual tire collection was a go on Friday at the Wayne Township Landfill. An approximate total of 3,200 tires were collected as of Friday afternoon said Mike Crist, an employee of the Clinton County Waste Authority. “We are well on our way to our expected annual amount of 5,000 tires collected,” he told The Express Friday afternoon. The collection event, free to all Clinton County residents, will continue today from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., so come by and drop off your retired tires before it is too late!
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Clinton County law clerk sworn in to Bar

LOCK HAVEN — Clinton County Judicial Law Clerk Brittany J.Bolton was sworn in to the Clinton County Bar by Judge Michael F. Salisburg and President Judge Craig P. Miller recently. Bolton, a May 2020 graduate of Penn Sate Law and the Clinton County Judicial Law Clerk since June 2020, passed...
Pennsylvania Stateclintoncountypa.com

Clinton County Conservation District marks 75 Years of Service

Earlier this week, Clinton County Conservation District was honored on its 75th anniversary by Pennsylvania State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R- Clinton/ Centre). The Conservation District has been in existence for 75 years, having been formed by the Clinton County Commissioners in 1946. The district has a multitude of responsibilities in the conservation of Pennsylvania. It proved technical and educational assistance to the public on proper management of the natural resources and interpretation of environmental related regulations in the county.
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Making a difference

LOCK HAVEN — Leadership Clinton County (LCC) held graduating ceremonies on May 13 to complete its 21st year of the innovative training program. Participants spent the past nine months strengthening their leadership abilities to enhance the quality of life in Clinton County, gaining insight into the Clinton County community, developing individual and team building skills and acquiring the self-confidence needed to make a great impact in the local community.
Centre County, PALockhaven Express

Letters to the Editor

When I pick up The (Lock Haven) Express it’s because I want to know what is going on in Clinton County. Unfortunately in my view, there are days when there is more news from Centre County than Clinton County. If I wanted to know what was going on in Centre County, I would buy the Centre Daily Times newspaper.
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Leadership Clinton County tours dairy farm

Leadership Clinton County participants explored Clinton County’s many resources relating to agriculture and the environment. Organizations represented were Clinton County Cleanscapes, Clinton County Conservation District, Penn State Cooperative Extension-Clinton County, Department of Environmental Protection, and Dotterer’s Dairy. In addition, participants were able to tour Dotterer’s Dairy, the Wayne Township Landfill, and the Wayne Township Nature Park. We would like to thank our sponsors of this session: BHE GT&S; Clinton County Commissioners; Clinton County Community Foundation; Clinton County Economic Partnership; First Quality; Leadership Clinton County Alumni Association; M&R Contracting, Inc.; M&T Bank; PPL Electric Utilities; Terrapin Care Station; and UGI Central Penn Gas, Inc.People interested in making a difference in their own community and developing their personal leadership potential are encouraged to apply to Leadership Clinton County. Applications are due July 1, 2021. Contact April Henry-Bittner at 570-748-5782, for more information.
Lock Haven, PAtherecord-online.com

Leadership Clinton County learns about environment and agriculture

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Leadership Clinton County participants recently explored Clinton County’s many resources relating to agriculture and the environment. Organizations represented were Clinton County Cleanscapes, Clinton County Conservation District, Penn State Cooperative Extension-Clinton County, Department of Environmental Protection, and Dotterer’s Dairy. In addition, participants were able to tour Dotterer’s Dairy, the Wayne Township Landfill and the Wayne Township Nature Park.
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

County unemployment claims looking better

HARRISBURG, PA – Clinton County’s unemployment claims numbers continued to show improvement for the week ending May 1, 2021, according to information released Friday by the state Department of Labor & Industry. Initial weekly claims were 68, down from the 81 registered for the week ending April 24. The new...
Clinton, PAclintoncountypa.com

Jeff Snyder receives award for Local Government Excellence

LOCK HAVEN - Clinton County Commissioner Jeffrey Snyder got a surprise at Thursday's county commissioners meeting. The commissioners had secretly invited Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP), to the Zoom meeting to offer some pretty special congratulations to the three-term commissioner. t seems Gov....
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

KCSD Super’s Report: COVID community spread down; commencement attendance looking up

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Keystone Central School District Superintendent Jacquelyn Martin passed along some good news on a couple fronts in her Friday weekly update to the school community. These include more tickets being made available for commencement at the district high schools and a significant drop in the spread of COVID-19 across the school district attendance area.
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

United Way partners with DLH Merchant’s Group

LOCK HAVEN — The Clinton County United Way is partnering with members of Downtown Lock Haven, Inc.’s Merchant’s Group to promote their shared missions of improving the community. The Clinton County United Way’s large sign will be displayed in multiple downtown merchant locations throughout this summer to coincide with the...
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

County takes social media flak over Peale Avenue bridge bid

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County board chairman Miles Kessinger, at Thursday’s board meeting, defended the commissioners’ recent decision to award the bid for repairs to the county-owned Peale Avenue bridge in Mill Hall to the second lowest bidder. The commissioners late last month held a special meeting to change...