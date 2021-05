If you have some spare time and the acting bug, you could earn a few extra parts being an extra in an HBO show filming in the Capital Region. There is certainly a little buzz locally around the new HBO show 'The Gilded Age.' It is not only from the creator of 'Downton Abbey,' but it will also be filming in Troy in the months ahead. The show is based in late 1800s New York City, making Troy the perfect backdrop. And when the production gets rolling, locals can still be a part of it as extras!