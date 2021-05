The Boston Bruins are currently playing in their fifth consecutive Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their first-round opponent is the 2018 Stanley Cup champions, the Washington Capitals. The series is set to be a strong battle between two imposing teams that know everything there is to know come playoff time. On Saturday night, the Bruins didn’t yield a favourable result, with the Capitals stealing the game in a 3-2 overtime win. There was a lot to dissect in the team’s first 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff game, so here are three takeaways from the contest at Capital One Arena.