Waynesville, NC

Sheriff honors Tuscola student who sprang to action to help grandmother

By John Le
WLOS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At Tuscola High, all eyes were on the young man Sheriff Greg Christopher hailed as a hero. "We needed to come up here today to say thank you to him," said Sheriff Christopher. Cheers erupted as John Justice, our News 13 Person of the Week, took...

www.wlos.com
