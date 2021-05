BATON ROUGE - Across Baton Rouge, locals are mourning the loss of 35-year-old Derrick Cavazos, a Southern University professor who was killed May 1. Nearly two weeks after Cavazos' death, Baton Rouge Police say that Terrius Brown has been released from a hospital and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Brown was accused of forcing his way into Cavazos' home and exchanging gunfire with him.